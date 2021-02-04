Pathetic! UN wants to normalize these 5 things for men

Where do you begin with the following quote from UN women? They allegedly want men to cry and whine more.

What they really want is to make men into women, women into amazons, and allow people to pretend there are hundreds, maybe thousands of biological genders.

The so-called UN women want men to cry, share the care, show emotions, seek help, and share feelings. While they already do to some degree, most women like their men to act like men. It’s true, not all women, and there are men for them.

However, the UN is trying to convince us we all want feminine men.

It’s unlikely this is a prevailing opinion, but the UN has a stake in destroying our culture, our families, and all that made the USA great.

5 things we must normalize for men: 1- Crying

2- Sharing the care

3- Showing emotions

4- Seeking help

5- Sharing feelings — UN Women (@UN_Women) February 2, 2021

Related