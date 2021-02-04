Victor Davis Hanson on the evil rewriting of history

Victor Davis Hanson was on Tucker this evening talking about the Left’s rewriting of history. I thought you would like this see this clip. The Left has rewritten history as a matter of course.

Tucker began by discussing who Lee Harvey Oswald was, a devoted communist, and a big supporter of Fidel Castro. The Left claimed JFK was killed by the right-wing. Russia blamed Republican Barry Goldwater.

History is a way to shape the future, Tucker said, as he describes the way the media is rewriting history. One MSNBC commentator claimed January 6th is 9/11 and we “must never forget.”

Victor Davis Hanson calls it mythography.

Watch:

Related