Chief Warren, a presidential wannabe, shared her beauty secret on TV. She never washes her face.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, the Massachusetts socialist Democrat shared a skincare secret — Pond’s moisturizer.

“Every morning, every night,” Warren said, “And I never wash my face.” [That stuff makes me break out in pimples.]

Her older cousin Tootsie inspired her to do it decades ago.

Cosmopolitan said she’s known for her flawless complexion.

We don’t know what Bernie Sanders’ and Pete Buttigieg’s beauty routine includes, but we do know communist Bernie allegedly took the lead in Iowa, according to a new poll of 700 likely Democrat caucus voters.

A new Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows 20% of likely Democratic caucusgoers name Sanders as their first choice for president.

The former South Bend, Indiana communist Pete has faded, falling 9 percentage points. Warren is at 17%; Buttigieg, 16%; and former Vice President Joe Biden, 15%.