Paul Pelosi Tried to Give Police a Privilege Card and Injured the Other Driver

Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul was slurring his words and had a drug in his system when arrested after his DUI arrest. He even handed a police privilege card over to the officers during the bust. Pelosi injured the other driver, and his car sustained major damage.

The information is contained in court documents.

He crashed into another person’s jeep and caused “major collision damage.” The crash at about 10:17 pm on May 28th found Paul Pelosi in the front seat.

Multi-millionaire Pelosi handed police his license and an “11-99 Foundation” card. The card is a California Highway Patrol charity that supports officers and provides scholarships for their children.

He was impaired, unsteady on his feet, and had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath. The other driver was not identified. Both said they were fine and declined medical treatment at the scene.

But on June 2, the other driver told Napa Country prosecutors that he had begun suffering pain in his arm, shoulder, and neck the day after the crash. He complained of headaches and had trouble lifting things with his injured right arm.

Pelosi is charged with injuring the other driver. After at least two hours in the station, he was tested, and his blood alcohol content was .082%.

Paul Pelosi bailed out for $5,000 the next day.

