Family Drag Queen Event: Make Money as a Sexualized Child

People have to start waking up to this glorification of drag queens. It shouldn’t be partisan. This is the wrong thing to teach young children. These queens and those promoting them destroy the United States culture and morality by sexualizing young children.
Suddenly, drag queens are everywhere. The one in the clip is teaching a child to make money dancing like a drag queen who happens to be guiding her with her/his near-naked butt hanging out.
What the hay is wrong with this audience?
“Look at all that money you just made!” Drag queen teaches a child to perform for cash tips at a “family-friendly” drag show in Palm Springs, CA pic.twitter.com/JThSO1fOeg
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 2, 2022
A drag queen leads a child in performing for the audience and collect cash tips at a “family-friendly” drag show in Nebraska pic.twitter.com/7jcq0sQR3I
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 1, 2022
What is it with people today? They think they’re the most important people in the world. They have their own pronouns? It’s nuts. Don’t worry, when the Chinese communists take us over, they’ll straighten us out.
Teacher says she asks students for their pronouns and which pronouns she can use for parents. A kid can be trans or non-binary at school, and parents won’t be notified pic.twitter.com/bhZvWfZN97
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 2, 2022
This goes on in libraries and schools. It’s nuts. J.D. Rucker posts on the American First Report on substack and discussed it in April. As he said, get your kids out of public schools. They’re ruined.
“Get your kids out of public schools if you can. Despite the massive pushback by parents against school boards across the country, “woke” teachers continue to push their Cultural Marxist ideas. Whether it’s Critical Race Theory, LGBTQIA+ supremacy, or straight-up Neo-Marxism, these “educators” are indoctrinating our kids in any way they can,” Mr. Rucker writes.
A Pennsylvania teacher hosted a drag show event for students as part of the GSA club. Parents were reportedly not notified. The district has confirmed this morning that the teacher is on leave. pic.twitter.com/NSjkJELl6e
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 29, 2022
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 1, 2022
TikToker says she doesn’t want anyone who voted for Trump ringing up her groceries, fix her car, or provide other services pic.twitter.com/ExOqV2yQX2
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 1, 2022
Luckily, I live in very Religious Community where the police would arrest the typical drag queen before one of the Good Old Boys beat the crap out of him. My minor children don’t need to see this crap. People who want to see it can go to New Orleans!
At the local bar, locals talk about tar and feathering anyone who teaches their children this stuff. Liberals think we are all prejudice, homophobic, and racist here, but that’s what they think about any Religious or Conservative community. We just know that Liberal behavior creates stupid people who have to turn to crime to survive. The problem is that we have standards so children can walk the streets in public and are educated and taught values in school, so they can get good jobs. In schools here, there is the Pledge of Allegiance and a Prayer in private schools.
Unlike in Big Blue Cities, Conservative Small Towns don’t have homeless people living in tents and crapping on the sidewalks.
Is the insanity of many the mark of a dying culture, that is, the Great American experiment with democracy?