Paul Pelosi Violently Attacked in His Home

The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Paul was reportedly been “violently assaulted” this morning in a San Francisco home invasion, the congresswoman’s spokesperson says.
“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation,” Nancy Pelosi’s spokesman, Drew Hammill, said in a statement.
According to the statement, Paul Pelosi was taken to a nearby hospital, “where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery.” Speaker Pelosi was not at the home when the attack occurred, the statement said.
“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill added.
