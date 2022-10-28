Dem Candidate Has a History of Revenge Porn and Potential School Shooter

Maurice Imhoff, a 20-year-old Democrat candidate running for a Michigan House seat threatened to blow up his high school a few times, shoot students, and sent revenge porn of his 13-year-old girlfriend to her mother and around the school. Imhoff was widely supported by the Democrat Party and top Democrat officials until his history became known. He is back running again for the same seat. Some Democrats removed their support after his history was exposed. However, he’s back, and no Democrat is stopping his run for office.

He says he’s not proud of it, but he said he did have “a difficult upbringing.”

Police reports were revealed showing Imhoff was investigated three separate times while in high school for allegedly making school shooting threats and was on probation for assaulting a police officer, according to The Detroit News. The Daily Wire:

At 15 years old in December 2016, Imhoff was reportedly investigated by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office after a fellow student showed her parent a screenshot of Snapchat posts from Imhoff. The Sheriff’s office said the posts allegedly indicated “he was going to cause trouble at school and [possibly] shoot up students inside the school and also shoot himself.”

Imhoff later admitted to posting the threats, saying that he was upset over a recent breakup, among other stresses at school, according to the police report.

Almost two years later, Imhoff was investigated again over an allegation that he “referenced a shooting that was going to take place at Northwest High School” in a conversation with his girlfriend. His girlfriend told police she didn’t believe Imhoff was serious about the threat, and Imhoff said, “the entire situation was blown out of proportion.” He did admit that his girlfriend asked him if he was going to “shoot up the school,” and he responded “yup” in a Snapchat message, the police report showed.

The 2018 report added that Imhoff was on probation for assaulting a police officer.

A VICTIM HAD COME FORWARD

The accuser has shared Facebook messages from Imhoff, stating, “I’m a f****** I’m crazy mf terrorist.”

Other photos allegedly obtained from Imhoff’s Snapchat feature the Democrat making ominous threats to a school.

Imhoff’s accuser says that the youth even went so far as to send nude photographs of her to her own mother. The alleged victim and whistleblower Mya Connell says that Imhoff threatened to carry out a school shooting if she broke up with him. She describes herself and Imhoff as eighth-grade students at Northwest Middle School in Jackson, Michigan, at the time in the post. “i tried to break up with [Imhoff] again and what did he do ? threatened to shoot up northwest middle school. he sent messages to students he posted it to his story,” her post read. She says that Imhoff was arrested because of the violent threats and returned to the school a year later with his juvenile records sealed. He had been expelled. “he brought a fake weapon to school to scare students even more. it worked. he had everyone scared. the police were called and he was obviously arrested because yes it’s true MAURICE IMHOFF threatened to SHOOT NORTHWEST middle school up,” the post continued. After Imhoff was released from jail, he returned to Northwest Middle School despite being expelled, the ex-girlfriend continued in the post. He then sent the girl’s naked photos to her mother and several classmates after she did not respond to his text messages, according to the post. Maurice Imhoff was on probation for assaulting a police officer when the alleged threats were made. The assault didn’t appear on any background checks as the incidents took place when he was a minor. HE’S NOW BACK REPRESENTING THE LAWLESS PARTY The 20-year-old is back after bowing out. He’s running as a Democrat. He says he’s following through on his commitment. “I made a commitment and want to finish what I started,” Imhoff said. “I dropped the campaign because that’s what I thought voters would want. I now believe that our community is less focused on the past and more concerned about the future.” Imhoff has said his upbringing came with many challenges, causing him to make poor decisions that had gotten him in a “fair amount of trouble.” He also stated he had been suspended from school, arrested, and convicted of things that he was not proud of. That sounds inadequate given what he did, but he is running in the party of lawlessness and pro-criminal. Some Democrats have withdrawn their support but he’s still running and no Democrat is saying he will be denied a seat. Worse yet, it’s a tight race, and he has radical views.

