Paul Ryan to fundraise for fellow swamp critter Liz Cheney

The Hill reports that Trump-hater Paul Ryan will fundraise for Trump-hater Liz Cheney. Ryan wasted two years of Trump’s tenure stopping the American First agenda, including the building of the wall.
Cheney is just as bad.
Swamp critters never go away. Ryan is positioning himself against Donald Trump to keep the swamp critter in office. He likely won’t stop there. The Bush-Cheney dynasty lives.
You mean to tell me that a pro-war and pro-amnesty RINO who is hated by Republican voters is supporting another pro-war and pro-amnesty RINO who is also hated by Republican voters? I’m shocked!
Liz Cheney and Paul Ryan are a match made in swamp heaven!!! https://t.co/GKqsVHIOzb
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 5, 2021
Liz Cheney is done in Politics. RINOs will be slaughtered in 2022. If that doesn’t happen then you know the election was rigged.
And he is part of Fox Admin.,
He is on the board of directors at FOX and was tight with flyboy McCain, who caused many deaths during his service years;)
Eddie Munster can donate some because the pickings will be slim.
That is so cute how people think there will be any more elections.
We just had the second Bolshevik Revolution, comrades.
Vote all you want but remember that Dominion counts the ballots.