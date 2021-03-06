Paul Ryan to fundraise for fellow swamp critter Liz Cheney









The Hill reports that Trump-hater Paul Ryan will fundraise for Trump-hater Liz Cheney. Ryan wasted two years of Trump’s tenure stopping the American First agenda, including the building of the wall.

Cheney is just as bad.

Swamp critters never go away. Ryan is positioning himself against Donald Trump to keep the swamp critter in office. He likely won’t stop there. The Bush-Cheney dynasty lives.

You mean to tell me that a pro-war and pro-amnesty RINO who is hated by Republican voters is supporting another pro-war and pro-amnesty RINO who is also hated by Republican voters? I’m shocked! Liz Cheney and Paul Ryan are a match made in swamp heaven!!! https://t.co/GKqsVHIOzb — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 5, 2021

