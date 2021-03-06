Kamala Harris took the phone call from Israeli Prime Minister, Joe was MIA









Kamala Harris took a phone call from Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu and this isn’t her first phone call with Joe Biden’s counterparts. This is very unusual. Vice Presidents do not assume a president’s role in foreign affairs.

She’s doing it because Dementia Joe can’t do it:

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke today by phone with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, and underscored the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to the U.S.-Israel partnership. The Vice President emphasized the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. She expressed strong support for Israel’s recent groundbreaking normalization agreements with countries in the Arab and Muslim world, and stressed the importance of advancing peace, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians alike. The Vice President and Prime Minister agreed on the importance of continuing close cooperation and partnership on regional security issues, including Iran’s nuclear program and the regime’s dangerous regional behavior. They discussed the importance of advancing scientific cooperation between our two countries and efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. They also noted their respective governments’ opposition to the International Criminal Court’s attempts to exercise its jurisdiction over Israeli personnel.

Related