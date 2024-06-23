Paul Ryan Was the First to Receive the Fake dossier

I don’t think anyone will be surprised by this. Paul Ryan allegedly had the dossier before anyone. He has been out to kill the America First movement from day one. He truly is a complete fraud.

Steve Bannon: Are you telling me and telling this audience in a British court filing that Steele filed under penalty of perjury, he identified that Paul Ryan actually had the Steele dossier before he charged you guys, House Intel, to look into this, and he never informed Devin Nunez, the chairman of that? That’s impossible to believe. Are you sure about this?

Kash Patel: 100% accurate. The Steele dossier was handed to Paul Ryan’s Chief of Staff in 2016. They put out a mealy-mouth of retreat to it, response to it, which basically said, ‘Oh, we didn’t get it from Christopher Steele directly. They admitted it in court that they had a copy the entire time, and they didn’t tell us in 2016, they didn’t tell us in 2017, they didn’t tell us in 2018.

The quintessential piece of evidence which was exposed because I went to DOJ and got the FISA, which the Steele dossier was an entire part of, and Paul Ryan was the one that fought us tooth and nail, and remember, on declassifying it. Now we know why. He had it for sure. He is a total coward.

Kash Patel on Paul Ryan: “Remember this is the guy that cost the Republicans the House majority … maybe we should be interrogating Paul Ryan under oath!” pic.twitter.com/GGjgMMDdLd — Gary D (@KMGGaryde) June 22, 2024

