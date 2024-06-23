Big Spending Dem Cong. Staffer is Poster Boy For Biden’s Student Loan Bailout

Ben Kamens, communications director for Dem Ohio Rep. Marcy Kaptur, posted on X that his student loan debt was officially canceled. He bragged, “Just got a call to let me know my student debt has been canceled. This is why elections matter. Thanks @JoeBiden.” No ungrateful dumb ass. Thank the taxpayers.

That this politically tone deaf, clueless staffer is directing a congresswoman’s messaging is an indictment not only of her, but the entire Democrat Party.

Kamens debt total was $8,250 with the disbursement rate beginning in 2010. He made around $80,000 last year while on track to make closer to $90,000 in 2024.

Rather than applying an annual income, some $25,000 higher than constituents in his district, towards the loan, “Big Ben” spent lots of dough on some of the finer things in life.

“Phone eats first,” Kamens posted earlier this month along with photos of a seafood tower containing lobster and oysters next to a cocktail. Last July, Bennie announced he was a season ticket holder for the Philadelphia Eagles, costing around $2,692 annually. He’s also boasted of pricey stays at AirBnb spots, and cigar smoking nights while consuming adult beverages. The latter was “communicated” via a syntactically aborted “we out here” phrase.

But is gets worse for spendthrift, scofflaw Kamens. It seems his boss, Rep. Kaptur has been trying to woe conservative Ohioans with her rather “nuanced” take on Sleepy Joe “forgiving” college loans.

Gonna be hard to sell that “message” when your com director is the poster boy for privileged, liberal Dems still living off the public teat. That the wages of hard working American tax payers are being used to buy luxuries, folks picking up that tab could only dream of enjoying, is a perfect snapshot of how far today’s elitist Democrat Party has fallen.

This fall show them the door….right back into the real world.

