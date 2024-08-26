Pavlov Durov, founder and CEO of Telegram, is in prison today for allowing criminals to use his app to facilitate their crimes. To backtrack a bit, Russia, according to Durov, wanted Durov to publish propaganda on his platform. He said he refused, sold the company, and moved a new operation to Dubai. He is a citizen of Russia, France, the UAE, and St. Kitts and Nevis.

Russian diplomats tried to meet with Durov, but France rejected the request.

According to what he told Tucker Carlson during an interview, US intelligence requested a backdoor to Telegram. The messaging component is encrypted. Pavlov said he refused.

Telegram, which has almost a billion monthly users, generally refuses to hand over user data or chat records to law enforcement. Durov has said that this focus on user privacy has made him a target for intelligence agencies worldwide. In an April interview with Tucker Carlson, he claimed that the FBI attempted to recruit one of his employees to install a backdoor in the app that would have allowed them to spy on Telegram users.

Durov said he is fighting for freedom of expression around the world. That is what he cares about – freedom. He is an eccentric genius, but genius he is, and every untraditional.

There are various rumors that Russia did have a backdoor. A separate rumor is that the US is behind Durov’s arrest.

The charges below only focus on the concept that he is responsible for crimes people on his app commit while using the app. The case is only being charged as an anti-free speech case.

The entrepreneur is also being investigated for refusing to cooperate with cybercrime and financial crime investigations. The EU officials want to shut him down.

If platform officials are to blame for how people use their apps, every platform, including Apple, Facebook/Meta, and X, is in danger. Who decides how much someone must monitor their site?

The EU is moving toward totalitarianism and is tightening the ropes. Every charge revolves around crimes committed by people who use his app and his refusal to give a backdoor to intel agencies.

An hour-long interview with Tucker:

