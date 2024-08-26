Neo-Democrat Party: The Constitution Is “A Little Piece of Paper”

“We can’t just worry about protecting democracy in this moment. We’ve got to reimagine it with people that look and love like us at the center, and I think for us right now, it’s about reimagining freedom and this American story in a way that is more revolutionary than what our founders actually put down on that little piece of paper but instead is the type of democracy that is by and for all of the people of this country that’s the opportunity that we have,” Kelley Robinson said.

So, let me get this straight. She wants LGBTQs to be at the center of a reimagined democracy that doesn’t worry about that “little piece of paper” called the Constitution.

Human rights campaign @HRC president says quiet part out loud: “We can’t just worry about protecting democracy… we have to reimagine it” “More revolutionary than what our founders put down on that little piece of paper” Little piece of paper?? You mean the Constitution? pic.twitter.com/kV8ooIqMza — Outspoken (@GetOutspokenUSA) August 26, 2024

Robinson is not no one. She was a star at the DNC Convention. She told the Convention Goers, “There’s been chant of “USA “in the conference halls. I finally felt like when people were chanting that, that it wasn’t a threat to me but a story that included me. That is only possible because of what’s happening right now, because of what Kamala Harris has done.”

Kamala Harris is a communist, and that is what Robinson is cheering.

Kelley Robinson is a DEI minion who allegedly raised the roof at the DNC Convention by playing an LGBTQ victim. She runs the Human Rights Campaign.

With evidence to the contrary, she told the audience at the DNC Convention, “Trump wants to erase our LGBTQ+ patients, ban health care, belittle marriages, bury stories — but nurses won’t allow it.”

There is zero evidence that is true.

She’s obsessed with her victimhood and the alleged rights violations of LGBT+ people. Her Marxist spiel is what makes the neo-Democrat Party function.

She sounded maniacal as she insisted she was fighting for lesbian, gay, and transsexual equality for all without exception. She is also fighting for joy.

These people are insane.

SOMEBODY SAY JOY!?!? HRC President @kelleyjrobinson brought the house down with a rally cry for equality FOR ALL without exception at the Democratic National Convention. Watch her electrifying speech here: https://t.co/DCvJFBJakB pic.twitter.com/jy6wyfH81A — HRC (@HRC) August 21, 2024