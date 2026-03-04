Paxton Faces a Runoff & a Masked Man, Crenshaw Is Gone

Ken Paxton

Ken Paxton faces a runoff with John Cornyn and will likely beat Cornyn. However, James Talarico beat Jasmine Crockett, and he is a strong candidate because he pretends he is not radical. People know little about him, and he will present as a centrist, which he is not. Paxton has a great record, but there is a lot of scandal around him. Cornyn has a better chance of beating Talarico, but he’s unpopular with the right.

Paxton is also a target.

A masked man with ammunition in his vehicle but no guns was outside the hotel where Ken Paxton’s election watch party will be taking place on Tuesday evening.

The man was arrested at the party on Tuesday evening. His car was packed with ammunition, and the vehicle had no license plates. He had no ID. The suspect was wearing a mask and camouflage.

He got into the hotel, and security kicked him out. He was arrested, and his name will be announced when he is booked.

He looks like a young white leftist, perhaps antifa.

🚨 BREAKING: A masked man with ammunition for several different types of firearms has just been ARRESTED at Ken Paxton’s watch party in Texas The man was wearing a camo mask, sunglasses, a hat, and gloves outside the party, per NYT Glad cops got him. pic.twitter.com/mPJjzKNmb2 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 4, 2026

Dan Crenshaw

Republican challenger Steve Toth defeated U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw on Tuesday night, ousting the only House Republican in Texas who President Donald Trump didn’t endorse heading into the nation’s first big primary of 2026.

I will be very happy to never see Dan Crenshaw in the House after November. Crenshaw was never what he claimed to be when he ran for office. He will run against businessman Shaun Finnie, who ran unopposed. Democrats have a small shot in this largely Republican district since it covers some suburbs in the hardcore left Houston.

Michael Whatley

Michael Whatley beat Don Brown in the primary and will be North Carolina’s candidate for the Senate, and will have a tough race against Roy Cooper. Whatley comes off as very laid back.