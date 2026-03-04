Utah’s Foreign-Born Residents Up 639%, 22% Speak a Foreign Language at Home

Utah’s foreign-born population has grown by 639% from 1980 to 2025, rising from 3.5% of the state’s population in 1980 to 10.6% in 2025. This dramatic increase reflects a rapid influx of immigrants into the state over the past four decades.

Thank the Democrats.

Utah, a state that has not had a Democrat governor since 1985, is being very rapidly filled with immigrants. The foreign-born population of Utah jumped from 3.5% in 1980 to 10.6% in 2025. The immigrant population of the state has jumped 639%. Did Utahns vote for replacement? pic.twitter.com/LwMUoRpBZ8 — White Papers Policy Institute (@WhitePapersPol) March 4, 2026

Utah’s 639% increase in foreign-born residents over four decades is one of the most significant demographic shifts in the U.S., reshaping the state’s social and economic landscape

In 1980, only about 1 in 29 Utah residents was foreign-born. By 2025, that share had more than doubled to 1 in 10 x.com.

Utah’s growth rate is among the highest in the U.S., outpacing many other states. For example, Georgia’s foreign-born population grew by 1,614% over the same period, while North Carolina’s rose by 1,554%

The sharp rise has altered Utah’s demographic profile, contributing to cultural, linguistic, and economic changes. About 22% of Utah residents speak a language other than English at home.

Utah has not had a Democratic governor since 1985, and the state’s political and social environment has been shaped by its conservative leadership and policies. However, their current ‘Republican’ governor sounds like a Democrat much of the time.