Paxton Impeachment Trial Continues With No Evidence

The trial of Ken Paxton is a straight-up joke. Three Bush Republicans and two Democrats are trying to impeach him without evidence. Fortunately, Paxton has an outstanding attorney.

“First, we learned that there was no evidence of Paxton‘s ‘criminal activities’ he got reported on to the FBI. And now it turns out that the prosecution’s star witness, who wrote an entire memo detailing Paxton’s ‘unlawful dealings,’ tried to apply for a job with Paxton after the memo.”

AG Ken Paxton’s trial is a joke. First we learned that there was no evidence of Paxton‘s ‘criminal activities’ he got reported on to the FBI. And now it turns out that the prosecution’s star witness, who wrote an entire memo detailing Paxton’s ‘unlawful dealings’, tried to… pic.twitter.com/QUJBFtyoht — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) September 12, 2023

Mr. Paxton’s Attorney, Tony Buzbee, obliterated the witnesses trying to get Mr. Paxton impeached based on hearsay and conjecture. They work for the Bush liberals. Attorney General Paxton does not.

The entire trial has exposed incompetence, deviousness, and fraud on the part of those trying to impeach Mr. Paxton. It’s amazing that they have nothing. They should be humiliated, but instead, in this segment, the witness keeps smirking.

In this segment, Paxton attorney Tony Buzbee asked the witness if it’s proper to go into a court and testify on live stream and to jurors about something that someone might have done. “That’s incredibly misleading, incredibly prejudicial, isn’t it?”

Mr. Buzbee asked and did not get a satisfactory answer to the following, “…you just testified in this historic impeachment proceeding in response to the houses’ questions about all of the potentials, of the maybes or the possibilities, right?”

So far, that’s how the entire trial is going. This is a good segment:

Related