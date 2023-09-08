Paxton Trial: Bush People Went to the FBI with No Evidence

Mr. Ken Paxton, the state attorney general who has become a conservative star, is the first Texas official to be impeached in the House of Representatives in nearly half a century. He is suspended from legal authority within the state during the impeachment trial in the State Senate.

Texas State Rep. Harold Dutton, a Democrat, announced his opposition to the impeachment motion against Ken Paxton due to the lack of due process. The rushed impeachment without due process sets a terrible precedent. Numerous Republicans on the state and national level have criticized the move as well as Texas Republican Party Chairman Matt Rinaldi.

An investigative panel that included three Republicans and two Democrats recommended Thursday that the attorney general be impeached on 20 articles including bribery, unfitness for office, and abuse of public trust.

You should know that George Bush and Karl Rove are believed to be behind this.

THE MOTIVE

During the second day of the impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, his fierce lawyer Tony Buzbee went to possible motives for this impeachment.

The motive is that Ken Paxton defeated George P. Bush in the primary race. The Bush’s and the establishment weren’t pleased.

We know how vindictive they became after seeing what happened when Jeb lost in 2016 to Donald Trump.

Jeff Mateer was the Assistant Attorney General when Paxton took office and he might be a Bushie, I’m not certain. He pointed to an interesting ‘coincidence’ that concerns George P. Bush reactivating his law license.

Mateer looks like a deer caught in the headlights.

THEY WENT TO THE FBI WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE

On the third day, Ken Paxton accuser Ryan Vassar took the stand in the Texas Senate on Thursday in the impeachment trial. Vassar admitted he went to the FBI without any evidence.

The group of deputy attorneys in his office (the Bush people) admitted they went running to the FBI for investigative support against Paxton, despite having no evidence of wrongdoing.

To the question – the Paxton lawyer had to ask several times of whether Vassar went to the FBI without any evidence -Vassar, like a slimy deceptive, said it was “in good faith,” ‘we had reasonable conclusions,” “yes, he went,” “we “reported,” and he went with “facts.” Finally, he answered that “Yes, that’s right, we went WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE.” Before that, he said he “had no evidence he could point to.”

This first caught my attention at The Last Refuge.

