Peaceful Canadian Trucker Protest: Even the Children Are Joining in

Will Prime Minister Justin Trudeau label the children in the first clip ‘right-wing extremists’ too? Trudeau has taken to his usual demonization tactics to try and minimize the political damage to him as 50,000 truckers take over Ottawa. Now we have children spending hours thanking the truckers. Are they terrorists too?

Trudeau’s nation has had enough and he is insulting more than just a “small” number of Canadians. He needs to get out of his ivory tower once in a while.

There has been NO police pushback. That’s interesting.

Children from across Canada leave messages for the truckers in the convoy. pic.twitter.com/U4WxtKFShe — The Juggernaut (@TheJuggernaut88) January 29, 2022

The United States is being transformed into an unrecognizable foreign country right now with millions of foreigners pouring in illegally. Many are criminals, some are terrorists, and there’s no significant reaction to it. If only my fellow Americans cared about their country as much as the Canadians.

Back to Canada.

Volunteers are feeding the truckers.

Volunteers are setting up food station in Ottawa for the truckers https://t.co/mMMyx6pfUf — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 29, 2022

They have underground supply lines for the truckers. It’s a lot of people and not simply a “small” number.

The Ottawa Underground is running supply lines to the Freedom Convoy https://t.co/g2eX64O4in — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 29, 2022

Ottawa closed its bridges down, but nothing is stopping them. The number of people on the side of the road gives proof to the lie that it’s only a “small fringe” group.

Road blocks in Arnprior, Ontario around western convoys pit-stop before Ottawa. Mocha and I felt it would be best to create a video to describe the atmosphere. #TruckersForFreedomhttps://t.co/PjrS80cPFU 👈@BezirganMocha @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/XeNGz5fHwJ — Selene Galas (@Selenecxliv) January 29, 2022

Ottawa last night.

HAPPENING NOW: Out in front of parliament on Friday night. Truckers have parked on the road blocking all lanes going for countless blocks on Wellington St. No pushback from Ottawa Police, who are helping to direct traffic around the massive blockade.https://t.co/KMTIfkoh9C pic.twitter.com/tP3N4Utkfh — Dakota Christensen (@dax_christensen) January 29, 2022

The freedom convoy reaches Ottawa. From today👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/T4DlUbySZX — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) January 29, 2022

Is this what a small fringe group sounds like?

What it sounds like in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada right now as the convoy rolls into town. The official protest kicks off tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/66F5dyKv8r — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 29, 2022

Wow! Look at the 50 West about 120km away from Ottawa on the Québec side this morning.#TruckersConvoy2022 pic.twitter.com/lV8Bzd7Dae — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) January 29, 2022

Related