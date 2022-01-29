Cuomo Nursing Home Deaths Were 49% Higher Than Reported

Andrew Cuomo’s health department admits New York nursing home deaths topped 12,743. That is 49% HIGHER than previously reported. The New York AG Letitia James put 20 facilities under investigation.

At least 12,743 long-term care residents died of the virus as of Jan. 19, far greater than the official tally of 8,505 on that day. Those numbers are a 49 percent jump cementing New York’s toll as one of the highest in the nation. But, how can that be. All we heard was how great then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo was, far better than Donald Trump.

Those numbers are consistent with a report released just hours earlier by state Attorney General Letitia James charging that the nursing home death count could be off by 49 percent, largely because New York is one of the only states to count just those who died on facility grounds, not those who later died in the hospital.

‘While we cannot bring back the individuals we lost to this crisis, this report seeks to offer transparency that the public deserves,’ James said in a statement.

However, James is cagily blaming the nursing homes when it was Democrat — Cuomo — policies that were the problem. He, and other Blue State Governors, put people with COVID into nursing homes, where they couldn’t get the care they needed but could get from a hospital. They also seeded the nursing homes.

Dr. Howard A. Zucker, commissioner of the New York State Department of Health, however, took issue with James’ characterization of his department’s official tally as an “undercount.” He said, “DOH was always clear that the data on its website pertains to in-facility fatalities.”

James is trying to make a name for herself. She’s ambitious and incompetent so who knows.

Related