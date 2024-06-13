Pedestrian Beheaded by DOT Truck in Brooklyn

An 86-year-old pedestrian was killed Wednesday when he was struck by a New York Department of Transportation vehicle in Brooklyn.

The man was crossing 92nd Street near Dahlgren Place when he was hit, with the force of the impact severing his head from his body, according to the New York Post.

Police did not release the driver’s name but said he is 31.

According to authorities, the driver remained on the scene.

Citizen App video showed police and first responders in the taped-off area where the crash occurred.

It’s so sad. Neighbors said the crossing is known to be dangerous.

JUST IN: Police released the identity of the man who was fatally struck by a DOT truck in Bay Ridge. https://t.co/tYQPgmGKE4 — News12BK (@News12BK) June 13, 2024

