Pedophile Dies in Car Crash After Molesting a Little Girl

Wayne Noel, 64, grabbed a nine-year-old girl from a supermarket in Queens when her grandmother left her alone for a few minutes to go to the bathroom. He dragged her from the store and raped her twice.

Noel walked up to her and demanded, “Get in front of me,” then grabbed her by the hair, dragged her out of the supermarket, and pushed her into his car.

He drove the grey Honda about seven blocks, where he sexually assaulted her until a passing Good Samaritan tried to stop him.

Before the girl could be rescued, Noel drove away back to the Key Foods, where he sexually assaulted her a second time, police said.

Noel then dumped her on the street and drove away.

The police identified him from CCTV footage. Police located him and tried to pull him over. He refused and shot through a stop sign. A crash ensued. He was sent to the hospital, where he died.

Good riddance! He’s evil. The death penalty is well-deserved. Hell was waiting.