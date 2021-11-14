Pedophiles Are Now MAPs, Minor Attracted Persons

















Pedophiles want society to consider them “normal.” They aren’t really pedophiles, they’re MAPS, Minor Attracted Persons, according to the person in the clip below.

And, let’s face it, the Democratic Party accepts all of these people because there is always a home in the Democrat Party for another voting bloc.

Ww would like to know why the soccer moms switch sides so easily between political parties? While they are repulsed by the propaganda against Donald Trump, why are they not repulsed by pedophile excuse-makers?

By the way, it’s not normal for an adult to be attracted to a minor. It’s not immoral to have the attraction if not acting on it, but it is not normal and people in this position should get therapy.

Watch:

🚨🚨🚨This non-binary assistant professor at Old Dominion University is trying to normalize the term MAP (Minor Attracted Persons) pic.twitter.com/riD6TdIt8k — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 12, 2021

