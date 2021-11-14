Ben & Jerry Make a Dumb Comment & No Charges Against Rittenhouse in Illinois

















Let’s face it… he crossed state lines with an illegal firearm and got in trouble. And that guy’s name is Gaige Grosskreutz. ~ Tim Pool

The white teenager accused of fatally shooting and killing two white radical rioting communists and injuring a third in Wisconsin in August will not be charged with gun crimes in his home state, an Illinois state prosecutor announced.

THERE IS NO HISTORY OF THE GUN IN ILLINOIS

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, faces six criminal counts in Wisconsin, including first-degree intentional homicide. He allegedly used an AR-15-style rifle during protests in Kenosha, Wisc., that erupted after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Lake County, Ill. State’s Attorney Michael Nerheim’s office said in a statement that an investigation conducted by local police “revealed the gun used in the Kenosha shooting was purchased, stored and used in Wisconsin.”

Kenosha is where Kyle Rittenhouse’s father lives.

“Additionally, there is no evidence the gun was ever physically possessed by Kyle Rittenhouse in Illinois,” the state’s attorney’s office added.

Police in Antioch, Ill., led the investigation. Antioch is Rittenhouse’s hometown, which is located about 15 miles southwest of Kenosha.

BEN & JERRY, ICE CREAM JERKS

Crazy commies Ben & Jerry wondered how it would go if the teen was Black, and, of course we know how that would go. In Arlington, Texas, a Black high school gunman shot 4 people in a classroom and was out the next day. In fact, the night he was released he was partying and someone posted the partying on social media.

The Black teen called some of his victims, “rich, white kids.”

The #RittenhouseTrial displays yet again that our “justice” system is racist.⁰⁰How would this trial be going if he was a Black 17 yr old that crossed state lines illegally carrying an AR-15 and shot 3 white protesters?⁰⁰We need real justice in the legal system. This isn’t it. — Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) November 12, 2021

Related















