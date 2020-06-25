Pelosi accuses GOP senators of “trying to get away with murder” of “George Floyd”

Democrats voted down the Republican Police Reform Bill. They claimed it doesn’t do enough, but it’s really not that it doesn’t do enough. It’s about the election and them pandering. Pelosi doesn’t care about America and only cares about winning in November.

She accused the Republican senators of “trying to get away with murder, actually the murder of George Floyd.”

Democrats like to pretend they are the caring party as they spread hate.

Accusing Republicans of murdering a man is loathsome.

Speaker Pelosi is very far left and so is Rep. Pramila Jayapal who stood up for Pelosi’s repugnant comment. She confirmed that Republicans are “absolutely” getting “away with murder.”

Another worthless Democrat agreed, Chuck Schumer, the Senate Minority Leader. Are people really falling for these unfair and outlandish accusations? Democrats are just spreading hate and doing nothing for the nation.

