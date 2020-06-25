Pelosi accuses GOP senators of “trying to get away with murder” of “George Floyd”

Democrats voted down the Republican Police Reform Bill. They claimed it doesn’t do enough, but it’s really not that it doesn’t do enough. It’s about the election and them pandering. Pelosi doesn’t care about America and only cares about winning in November.

She accused the Republican senators of “trying to get away with murder, actually the murder of George Floyd.”

Democrats like to pretend they are the caring party as they spread hate.

Accusing Republicans of murdering a man is loathsome.

The despicable Democrat talking points have gone out ahead of Democrats blocking common sense police reform today: Republican senators are “trying to get away with murder, actually, the murder of George Floyd” — Nancy Pelosipic.twitter.com/ip1C2S9ocH — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 24, 2020

Speaker Pelosi is very far left and so is Rep. Pramila Jayapal who stood up for Pelosi’s repugnant comment. She confirmed that Republicans are “absolutely” getting “away with murder.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal: Republicans are “absolutely” getting “away with murder.”pic.twitter.com/m3ax69PVY4 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 24, 2020

Another worthless Democrat agreed, Chuck Schumer, the Senate Minority Leader. Are people really falling for these unfair and outlandish accusations? Democrats are just spreading hate and doing nothing for the nation.

🚨Schumer too🚨 After Senate Democrats blocked debate on police reform, Chuck Schumer agrees with Nancy Pelosi accusing Republican senators of being complicit in murder: “what she said was fine with me”pic.twitter.com/qSOTn3tFxJ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 24, 2020