Pelosi becomes unhinged when China & WHO are in the crosshairs

On Wednesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, an ally of communist China and WHO, responded to President Trump withholding funding from WHO while the agency is reviewed. She declared it “illegal.”

She promised to challenge the President in courts, saying the action will be “swiftly challenged” by Democrats in Congress.

NO, IT’S NOT ILLEGAL

White House officials gave a strong defense against the accusation.

Officials in the Office of Management and Budget explained to the Daily Caller that WHO’s funding was approved by Congress as part of a larger lump sum statutorily allocated for “international organizations.” The White House has discretion over which organizations to send that money to, with past decisions resulting in the budgeting WHO received.

“WHO clearly failed to do its job, and continues to make serious mistakes that puts our nation’s safety and security at risk, including allowing the reopening of wet markets. It shouldn’t be controversial for the U.S. to want to partner with international organizations that will actually protect international health,” the officials added, The Daily Caller reported.

Pelosi might be looking to the next impeachment. Using the term, “illegal” is very strong [and she knows it’s dishonest].

UNHINGED

She is also out blatantly lying about President Trump’s handling of the virus and his past comments. The media does not call her out for it.

Pelosi repeated the debunked lie that President Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax.” That is a reference to President Trump telling people at a rally the politicization of the virus is a hoax. She knows the truth and so does the host Ari Melber in this next clip. They’re liars.

Video: Shame on the China-loving, WHO-defending #liberalhack @AriMelber for refusing to correct @SpeakerPelosi for falsely claiming that President Trump thought the coronavirus was “a hoax” and then not pushing back on her insistence that this economic downturn is his fault pic.twitter.com/Opyg2a3tzI — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 17, 2020

Pelosi is also blaming President Trump for the recession that will presumably follow the virus. She ignores the criminal behavior of China and the WHO to attack the president. Speaker Pelosi is evil. She will say anything, do anything, to bring her band of thieves and liars into power.

Unhinged: Nancy Pelosi calls the coronavirus fight a “Trump recession” Keep that in mind while she is in SF, with her $24k fridge, and her $13-dollar a pint ice cream refusing to provide more funding for the #PaycheckProtectionProgram that saves jobs. pic.twitter.com/Ttc10JEKZt — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 18, 2020