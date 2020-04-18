People are still collapsing and dying on streets in China (video)

Communist China is lying about the number of coronavirus cases and deaths. That much is clear. Dr. Fauci said he is “not confident” at all that the data they are releasing is accurate.

Last night, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said he wants us to move ahead.

“No. I mean, I think any of us who have been dealing with this now for the last few months don’t feel confident at all that we have all of the data of the originally infected individuals, how long there were people in the circulation or even now, how many deaths there really are in China.”

“That number is really rather a low number. That number surprises me,” Fauci added. “That that number is so low, but then again, you know it is what it is, it’s behind us, Let’s move ahead and address our own problem.”

U.S. intelligence has reportedly concluded that the communist nation falsified its data in order to keep coronavirus numbers artificially low.

Communists are liars and they are heartless. Their image and ideology is more important than the lives of millions around the world.

“There’s no way to confirm any of those numbers,” National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien told the New York Times. “There’s lots of public reporting on whether the numbers are too low.”

Hasn’t that been obvious since the beginning?

destroyed, and no independent investigation is allowed, who can claim that he or she knows everything that he or she can judge what others are saying?

