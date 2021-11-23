Pelosi Buys a $25 Million Mansion in the Free Red State of Florida

















WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST FLIES EAST

Speaker Pelosi could be looking to retire soon and the radical progressives, who are even further left than she is, think her politics are too tame and would like to see her go. Pelosi spent nearly two decades moving California as far left as she could move them. Does she plan to do that to Florida?

New York Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who is beyond awful, is seen by many as the heir apparent to Pelosi, but he is not speculating.

“I’ll let the drama, in terms of internal House dynamics, exist over on the Republican side of the aisle,” he said. “We have a tremendous speaker, one speaker at a time, and we all stand strongly behind her.”

Getting back to the mansion, it’s off the water like at least one of her other mansions so, with climate change, she will soon be underwater. Right?

Nancy Pelosi just bought a 11,000 square foot $25 million mansion in Florida. Someone doesn’t want to pay exorbitant taxes in her home state she has ruined. Climate change and global warming thrown out the door. pic.twitter.com/gRBoZnXZIK — Nancy Pelosi Portfolio Tracker (@NancyTracker) November 23, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene said she was on her plane in early November and planned to buy a home in Florida “for the low taxes, mask free hair salon and Republican freedom policies, while literally destroying all these good things for the American people.”

The 81-year old will also cause trouble. Let’s not forget that.

Nancy Pelosi went house hunting last week in south Florida. She was actually on my plane. She wants to retire in Florida to enjoy low taxes, mask free hair salons, and Republican freedom policies, while literally destroying all these good things for the American people. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 6, 2021

