Pelosi calls some Republican Reps “the enemy within”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is out unifying the USA in her own inimical way at her weekly presser. She slammed some Republicans in the House, singling out Georgia’s Rep. Marjorie Greene and Colorado freshman Rep. Lauren Boebert.

She called them “the enemy within.” Pelosi doesn’t like their beliefs and some comments they made on social media in the past. Pelosi is demanding their removal. Pelosi wants people to believe they are terrorists. Her communists and anti-Semitic members who sit on her committees are fine.

Pelosi said they are enemies because they “want to bring guns on the floor” and have allegedly threatened Democrats. [That’s a lie. They consider any difference of opinion as a threat]

“Pelosi said it’s ‘beyond the pale’ that GOP leaders would place Greene on the Education panel.’’

This is the woman who has no problem with Rep. Eric Swalwell who slept with a CCP spy for years or a senator whose top aide spied for years. Swalwell sits on the Intelligence Committee and gets top secret information.

“It is absolutely appalling, and I think that the focus has to be on the Republican leadership of this House of Representatives for the disregard that they have for the death of those children,” Pelosi told reporters in the Capitol.

“What could they be thinking? Or is thinking too generous a word for what they might be doing?” she asked.

“You’re just going to have to ask them why they thought that that raised itself to the level of something appropriate to do in the Congress of the United States,” she added.

Actually, she’s pretty appalling, and one nasty woman. Bill O’Reilly calls her “evil.”

The truth is Democrats are abusing Republican members of Congress:



