Pelosi Delays Vote Cov-19 Bill – No Vote Today

According to reporter Chad Pergram, Speaker Pelosi is delaying the vote on the Cov-19 bill at least one more day after both sides reached an agreement. She is doing what she accused Mitch McConnell of doing last week.

She said she is reviewing the Senate Stimulus bill with staff and the chairmen. Pelosi said, according to Pergram, that she is optimistic but will have to see. There is no decision about timing until they review the bill.

The House will not pass the coronavirus bill today. They already gaveled in, gaveled out of the pro-forma session. Senior sources say House won’t meet again later today.

Pelosi said that, while the compromise does not go as far as our ‘Take Responsibility for Workers and Families Act,’ thanks to the unity and insistence of Senate and House Democrats, the bill has moved a great deal closer to America’s workers.

This bipartisan legislation takes us a long way down the road in meeting the needs of the American people, Pelosi said.

If you checked out her original bill, you might be terrified at the thought of how much might still remain in this new bill. The second bill is also over a thousand pages and kept the wording of the digital money in it, although the Democrats said that would come out.

We don’t know if that is the bill they are reviewing, but people are saying the far-left provisions are gone.

According to some people who reviewed the bill, it does not include any of the insane leftist provisions she presented. It is allegedly nearly identical to the bill Pelosi and Schumer blocked Sunday night. Democrats are just playing games to hurt the President.