Pelosi demands appointment of Biden’s nominees before Inauguration, after Dems wouldn’t approve Trump’s

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that she wants the Senate to hold hearings on presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden‘s nominees before Inauguration Day. She seeks to humiliate the President and is evil to the last.

This is after Democrats, even to this day, wouldn’t allow President Trump to have his nominees appointed.

Mr. Biden announced Monday, his intended nominees for a slew of national security and foreign policy positions.

Mrs. Pelosi said she wants the Republican-controlled Senate to begin processing the nominations before the January inauguration of the next president.

These are the Democrats who wouldn’t approve Donald Trump’s nominees. And, as if that isn’t bad enough, Republicans are going to approve all of the nominees quickly.

“Our Democratic House Majority looks forward to working with this outstanding team to honor our sacred mission to protect the American people, particularly our brave service members,” Mrs. Pelosi said in a statement. “We urge the Senate to follow precedent and hold hearings on these nominees in January before the inauguration. In the mission to safeguard our national security, we cannot accept any delay.”

The California communistic Democrat said she thought Mr. Biden‘s first slate of intended nominees would “repair the damage wrought by the Trump administration” and “restore America’s critical and preeminent role in the international arena.”

The damage is putting Americans first. Think about that.

She truly is a Marxist who has no regard for the Constitution or what America stands for. She only wants to turn the country into a socialist hellhole. Why should Republicans help her and these leftist lunatics? Unfortunately, they will.