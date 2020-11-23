NY AG coaxed 100 business leaders to tell Trump to concede

President Trump is exercising his right to have his case heard in court, possibly the Supreme Court. The evidence of fraud is glaring, but still, we have New York’s attorney general, Letitia James [a Trump hater], and business leaders in New York pushing for the Trump administration to begin a transfer of power, according to the NY Times.

What are they afraid of?

Democrat Attorneys General encouraged James to hold a conference call with top business leaders in New York and threaten Republicans with withholding donations to the two Georgia senatorial candidates until Trump concedes.

President Trump needs to ignore them. This is just more of the coup they had begun by 2016.

Democrats, who hope to destroy our constitution, are worried he isn’t accepting the election results, and it’s hurting our ‘democracy.’ That is a blatant lie. Hillary Clinton still claims she won in 2016. As for hurting our democracy, how does going to court hurt our democracy [which is actually a Republic]?

Obedient Business Leaders

Even a supporter, Stephen A. Schwarzman, the chief executive of Blackstone, the private equity firm, said in a statement that “the outcome is very certain today and the country should move on.”

Signatories to the letter included the chief executives of Mastercard, Visa, MetLife, Accenture, the Carlyle Group, Condé Nast, McGraw-Hill, WeWork, and American International Group, among others. They included some of the most important players in the financial industry: David M. Solomon, the chief executive of Goldman Sachs; Laurence D. Fink, chief executive of the asset management giant BlackRock; Jon Gray, Blackstone’s president; and Henry R. Kravis, a prominent Republican donor who is the co-chief executive of KKR, a private equity firm.

The letter was also signed by George H. Walker, the chief executive of the money manager Neuberger Berman and a second cousin to President George W. Bush, and Jeff T. Blau, the chief executive of one of New York City’s largest private developers, the Related Companies, who has been a major donor to the National Republican Senatorial Committee, filings show.

Of course, they will sign. They don’t want any trouble with the Democrats, who are about to acquire a great deal of power. They will all fall in line.

The DA leading this is the lunatic who won’t prosecute rioters.

In the letter sent Monday, the business leaders demanded that Emily W. Murphy, head of the General Services Administration, issue a letter of ascertainment affirming that Mr. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris had won the election.

What is the rush? The election was dragged out for months, even after the election. Now, all of a sudden, we’re in a rush?

This is our life under Democrats – dark, authoritarian, and unethical.

Hillary said Biden should never concede and we agree, Trump should never concede.