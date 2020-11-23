MSNBC panel calls Thanksgiving a colonizer holiday and settlers cannibals

An MSNBC panel over the weekend blasted Thanksgiving because this is what leftists do.

During Saturday’s episode of MSNBC’s “AM Joy, ” panelists argued against celebrating the holiday this year because of coronavirus. They then trashed the holiday to convince people to skip out on the holiday.

Host Jason Johnson said 40% of Americans plan to celebrate the holiday with more than 10 people.

“I’m urging you not to be the turkey that puts your loved ones at risk,” Johnson said.

“I want to point this out. Thanksgiving has evolved in America, just like Christmas, right? At one point, Christmas was a time for rich people to open up their houses for people to come in and get stuff. Thanksgiving has changed over time as well. I know in my family, I know several people who call it ‘Colonizer Christmas,’ because they don’t really like the idea of what Thanksgiving represents,” Johnson said.

“From a cultural and a historic standpoint, is it really that much a disruption that we should maybe back off of Thanksgiving this year? Haven’t we had other times where major holidays had to change because the nation was facing crisis?” he asked.

People who came to America were settlers. They didn’t think of themselves as colonizers. That was a long time ago.

The New Yorker’s Jelani Cobb agreed and claimed the colonists resorted to cannibalism.

Leftists hate Thanksgiving. They don’t want to let a good crisis go to waste. Maybe people should be allowed to do what they want to do.

In reality, Thanksgiving is a beautiful holiday in which Americans give thanks for the blessings we have had in this country. But, leftists don’t like these beautiful traditions. They destroy everything they touch.

Watch: