Pelosi “Doesn’t Know Where the Attitude of Lawlessness Comes From”

















Speaker Pelosi said she doesn’t know where the attitude of lawlessness comes from despite her own district of San Francisco refusing to prosecute crimes Democrats don’t like and making it impossible for the police to adequately do their jobs. The no-bail, no-prison mantra isn’t working out well either. (see video clip)

Obviously, she only sees political opposition as crimes worth her time. Antifa and Black Lives Matter — violent, communist organizations — don’t worry her in the least.

The origins of lawlessness can be traced to the Democrat-supported communist group, Occupy Wall Street.

Nancy Pelosi: “I just don’t even know why there aren’t more uprisings all over the country– and maybe there will be.” Ayanna Pressley: “There needs to be unrest in the streets.” AOC: “Once a group is marginalized […] they have no choice but to riot.” https://t.co/62gc6XBgPJ — Kingsley Cortes (@KingsleyCortes) December 15, 2021

REMEMBERING THE OWS, THE ORIGINAL ANTIFA PROMOTED BY DEMOCRATS

In the fall of 2011, the Occupy Wall Street, OWS, left behind filth, property destruction, threats, assaults, and attacks on police officers. They were communists and criminals who then morphed into the radicals in Florida (Trayvon Martin) and Ferguson (Michael Brown). I know because I followed them at the time. The same ringleaders showed up at all three revolutionary assaults. Many were members of Soros-funded groups, but there are many deep-pocketed donors, not simply Soros.

During the brief Occupy movement, the radicals leading the mobs complained there weren’t enough Black people and started paying homeless Blacks and Hispanic gang leaders to show up.

Talking OWS President Obama opined, “The most important thing we can do right now is those of us in leadership letting people know that we understand their struggles and we are on their side.”

Even early on, the cost to cities whose budgets could least afford it, went well over $10 million. And that’s just in police overtime costs. Shortly thereafter the figure quickly rose to over $13 million. And these numbers don’t include the loss of income to taxpayers blocked from going to work, or businesses destroyed by vandalism.

Within a month of Occupy Wall Street’s October debut in NYC, then-Democrat Congressman Steve Israel, the fundraising head of the powerful Democrat National Campaign Committee put out this call to get 100,000 signees on his petition: Goal: 100,000 Strong Standing with Occupy Wall Street.

Sen. Chuck Schumer predicted, “Occupy Wall Street has resonance far beyond the protests…”.

Then there’s House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi slobbering, “God bless them for their spontaneity.” “It’s young, it’s spontaneous, it’s focused and it’s going to be effective.”Why sure Nan. What could be better for getting someone or someone else’s blood flowing, than impromptu rioting by riled up youngsters? In a less than 8 month period, there were around 50 reports of serious lawbreaking including but not limited to rape, creating homemade incendiary/explosive devices, smashing storefront windows, concealing unlicensed handguns, lewd behavior, countless assaults, and Occupiers planning to bomb a bridge.

The attitude of lawlessness comes from Democrats.

