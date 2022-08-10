Pelosi Forgot to Mention Her Meeting in Taiwan with a Chip Maker

While Nancy Pelosi risked World War III by going to Taiwan, she took her son unannounced and met with a chipmaker.

Stock Tracker reports that Junior is on the board of two lithium mining companies $SXOOF & $ATAO. Asian countries produce 75%+ of the world’s lithium batteries.

In addition, she did have lunch with the Chairman of $TSM, which was not reported on her official itinerary. Pelosi does not hold any $TSM stock – yet.

Someone should ask her about that meeting. $TSM is building a plant in Arizona.

$TSM is the 9th largest company in the world, with a market cap of almost $500B – They currently are planning to build a brand new $12B facility in Arizona – According to Taiwan media, they discussed how the new $280B CHIPS act will benefit $TSM and these plans — Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker ♟ (@PelosiTracker_) August 3, 2022

In the spirit of transparency & fairness, Although Pelosi did meet and comment on $TSM, she DOES NOT have any direct investments in $TSM (that we know of). She does continue to hold 50 $NVDA calls set to expire in September 2022 — Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker ♟ (@PelosiTracker_) August 3, 2022

Source 2 Washpo:https://t.co/E5m5YQ5mHW — Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker ♟ (@PelosiTracker_) August 3, 2022

