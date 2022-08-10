Pelosi Forgot to Mention Her Meeting in Taiwan with a Chip Maker

By
M Dowling
-
1
13

While Nancy Pelosi risked World War III by going to Taiwan, she took her son unannounced and met with a chipmaker.

Stock Tracker reports that Junior is on the board of two lithium mining companies $SXOOF & $ATAO. Asian countries produce 75%+ of the world’s lithium batteries.

In addition, she did have lunch with the Chairman of $TSM, which was not reported on her official itinerary. Pelosi does not hold any $TSM stock – yet.

Someone should ask her about that meeting. $TSM is building a plant in Arizona.


1 Comment
GuvGeek
GuvGeek
11 seconds ago

Just more corrupt influence Peddling. Nothing to see here. Move On!

