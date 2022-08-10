Former FBI agent Believes an “Informant” Led to the Mar-a-Lago Raid

A retired FBI agent told the Daily Mail that he believes an informant sparked the warrant and raid on Mar-a-Lago.

Retired FBI Special Agent Michael Tabman said it’s likely an ‘informant’ revealed information to the FBI that led to the raid of Trump’s home on Monday.

“I think somebody gave them information indicating that these documents are there,” Tabman told DailyMail.com in a Tuesday interview.

It’s more gossip. However, if true, one person could have been the source of this warrant. That would be deeply concerning.

Eric Trump recounted details about the Monday raid of his father’s Mar-a-Lago residence in an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com.

He said they kicked Donald Trump’s lawyer Christina Bobb off the property and made her wait at the end of a driveway during the raid. She was not allowed to witness the search. It leaves open the possibility that the FBI could plant evidence. They’ve done that beforre.

He also said that FBI agents refused to provide a copy of the search warrant.

The former president’s son said contrary to FBI direction, they refused to turn off security cameras at the Palm Beach estate.

MORE DETAILS OF WHAT WENT ON DURING THE RAID

Donald Trump did not know about the impending raid in advance. The search warrant focused solely on collecting presidential records and classified material for the National Archives. Trump’s lawyers were not allowed to monitor what the agents were doing.

Miranda Devine at the New York Post: gave more details.

FBI agents went through Melania Trump’s wardrobe and spent several hours combing through Donald Trump’s private office, breaking open his safe and rifling through drawers.

It must feel like a terrible invasion of privacy.

The Post has learned that the search warrant used by the FBI to enter the palatial Palm Beach property focused solely on presidential records and evidence of classified information being stored there.

One must wonder if they violated the warrant and broke the law.

The raid by over 30 plainclothes agents from the Southern District of Florida and the FBI’s Washington Field Office extended through the Trump family’s entire 3,000-square-foot private quarters, as well as to a separate office and safe and a locked basement storage room in which 15 cardboard boxes of material from the White House were stored.

Feds arrived at 9 a.m. and didn’t leave until 6:30 p.m.

An eyewitness to the raid said all of the boxes were confiscated by federal agents. They contained documents and mementos, including letters from Barack Obama and Kim Jong Un.

A legal source said that the boxes had been packed up by the General Services Administration. There were shipped to Mar-a-Lago when Trump left office in January 2020.

Trump’s attorneys, led by Evan Corcoran, had been cooperating fully with federal authorities on the return of the documents to the National Archives and Records Administration, according to sources.

The White House claimed to have not known about the raid. That’s unbelievable.

Related