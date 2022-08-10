Sen. Murkowski Supported the Ranked Voting That Got Her Elected

By
M Dowling
-
1
20

Project Veritas released a new video that exposes Lisa Murkowski’s secret support for ranked voting in Alaska, which its creators say was created just to get her reelected.

Ranked voting passed in Alaska as a ballot measure in 2020.

Staffers said, “She stayed quiet, and honestly, it was probably best she stayed quiet on that…behind closed doors, we’ll have talks.”

Watch:


The Prisoner
The Prisoner
55 seconds ago

Any trick will do for the spoiled brat girl.

After voting to convict Trump, voting to hurt Alaska’s energy industry, and so on, she does not have a chance to win an honest primary. It would be disturbing but interesting if she can lose her 2nd primary in a row yet still win the senate. She cannot hope for the female vote since her opponent is also female.

There is no one in US history who was given their senate job by daddy then lost a primary yet still won the senate. To not be able to win her party’s primary shows how questionable daddy’s action was. Doing it again would be a testament to rigged elections.

0
Reply
