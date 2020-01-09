Pelosi got the idea to hold the articles back from a criminal mastermind

Quite a few Democrats have expressed their displeasure over Speaker Pelosi holding the articles of impeachment back. After all, the Democrats claimed it was an emergency. To make it worse, her aide said she got the idea from the mastermind of the Watergate coverup.

An aide to Pelosi told Newsweek that she was listening to John Dean on CNN when she got the idea.

Always good to get strategic advice from the mastermind of the Watergate coverup. https://t.co/oviMkfMddp — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 9, 2020

It’s even worse than that. She is salivating over the possibility of Trump being impeached forever without ever having a trial to vindicate himself:

Pelosi began “mulling the tactic” of not sending the articles to the Senate after Dean’s appearance on Don Lemon’s show on CNN on Dec. 5, according to a Thursday profile published by Time.

“Somebody said to me today that he may not even take up what we send. [But] then [Trump] will never be vindicated,” Pelosi said, the publication reported, citing an aide in the room. “He will be impeached forever. Forever. No matter what the Senate does.”

We want to add a caveat here. Some say she is following the plan set out by the far-left Lawfare outfit and put into an article by Laurence Tribe.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been calling her out for the fool that she is.

It’s almost as though this House Democrat majority systematically took all of the framers’ warnings about partisan abuses of the impeachment power & thought, “sure, let’s do that.” The American people deserve better. pic.twitter.com/p8nJDOGZtm — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) January 7, 2020

This is a challenging time to create bipartisan agreement. But the Speaker Pelosi has managed to do the impossible. She has created growing bipartisan unity — in opposition to her own reckless games with impeachment. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) January 9, 2020

He called it “embarrassing,” “contemptuous,” treating impeachment like a “political toy.” McConnell added that it’s “revealing.”

How embarrassing and revealing for House Democrats to spend weeks telling the American people their partisan impeachment was so very urgent — and then delay it for political purposes. pic.twitter.com/cQnB3uEKhz — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) January 7, 2020

A reporter asked Nancy Pelosi if she would hold the articles of impeachment indefinitely.

Pelosi responded saying no, “I’ll send them over when I’m ready.” She quickly added on to that, however, “and that will probably be soon”.

She might be ready to give in. She’s getting lambasted by too many people at this point. The media tried to paint her as a “master strategist,” but she is actually an old fool.

Watch:

