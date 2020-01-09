Trump is bothered by “Pelosi trying to defend this monster from Iran”

The President said Thursday that Soleimani wanted to blow up the embassy. He also told Nancy Pelosi he doesn’t need her permission to defend the embassy and take him out.

The Speaker is trying to act like the Commander-in-Chief.

“We took him out. We did it because they were looking to blow up our embassy,” Trump said an impromptu press conference in the White House. “I think it was obvious. And he had more than that particular embassy in mind.”

Trump said he doesn’t need Congress.

“I don’t have to [get authorization],” Mr. Trump said. “It would all depend on the circumstance. You have to make a split-second decision sometimes. We had a shot at him, and I took it, and that shot was pinpoint accuracy.”

Trump said Pelosi and her fellow Democrats “are trying to defend a monster” by condemning the killing of Soleimani.

Watch:

HE. ALSO ADDRESSED BOLTON TESTIFYING

President Trump indicated Thursday the White House would seek to limit testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton if he were called to testify in a Senate impeachment trial, according to The Hill.

Trump reiterated that he would defer to the Senate on whether Bolton would be allowed to testify, but made clear the White House may seek to claim executive privilege to limit what he could say.

“I’d have to ask the lawyers because we do have to — to me, for the future — we have to protect presidential privilege,” he continued. “When we start allowing national security advisers to just go up and say whatever they want to say, we can’t do that.”

