Pelosi Greatly Limits Attendance at Biden’s Address

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy reportedly told colleagues this week that each party will only be allowed to invite just 25 House members to attend Biden’s address in person. The wicked woman who tore up Donald Trump’s State of the Union as she stood behind him, won’t allow the slightest loss of decorum for dementia Joe.

“The president is slated to deliver his first State of the Union address on March 1; attendance for his address to a Joint Session of Congress last April also was capped,” Axios reported.

“A Pelosi spokesman said no final decisions have been made. The spokesman said the Speaker’s Office ‘will work closely with the Office of the Attending Physician to accommodate as many Member requests as safely possible.’ Biden’s Joint Address last year was attended by 55 House Democrats and 25 House Republicans, along with 35 Senate Democrats and 25 Senate Republicans, according to a Capitol official,” the report continued.

It’s not definite yet, but likely.

Biden can’t complete sentences and loses his train of thought in front of large crowds. Is this part of a cover-up? Will she have a veto over Republican attendees?

Perhaps Republicans should skip it except for one who can report back.

Scoop: McCarthy told members of Republican leadership at an ELC meeting today that Pelosi told him she was instituting a 25-member attendance cap for Biden’s State of the Union address, two sources in the room told @axios w/ @HansNichols @SophiaCai99 https://t.co/2LqCctZSvw — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) February 1, 2022

