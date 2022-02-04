Speaker Pelosi Warns Olympians Not to Anger the Chinese Government

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday had some advice for US Olympic athletes in Beijing. She told them to not anger the Chinese because they are ruthless.

Speaker Pelosi on Thursday testified at the Congressional-Executive Commission on China hearing regarding human rights abuses in China.

She used a few minutes of her time to warn the Olympians about the risks.

“You’re there to compete. Do not risk incurring the anger of the Chinese government because they are ruthless. I know there is a temptation on the part of some to speak out while they are there. I respect that, but I also worry about what the Chinese government might do to their reputations to their families. So, again, participate, let us celebrate from abroad, and don’t risk thinking that there are any good intentions on the part of the Chinese…The People’s Republic of China because there are none.”

In other words, if you end up in a re-education camp, she won’t be able to save you.

The IOC decided to have the Olympics a second time in Beijing and have repeatedly praised them. Our NBA and corporations are in bed with the CCP. The Democrat Party refused to investigate the likelihood of the Wuhan Virus originating in the lab in Wuhan. Our colleges and universities take money from them and let their spy-students enroll. The CCP is buying our farmland, housing developments, and companies. They spy on us and collect our DNA from their apps and gene companies. They make our key medicines. They influence our elections.

We are the source of our own future demise as the CCP continues its movement to control the world.

Go to 17:29:

This is interesting:

After reverse engineering all of the #Beijing2022 #spyware app for @Apple #ios and @Google #Android

I can definitively say all Olympian audio is being collected, analyzed and saved on Chinese servers using tech from USA blacklisted AI firm @iflytek1999 https://t.co/9wX1sP8PZP pic.twitter.com/hdIfiKX37m — Jonathan Scott (@jonathandata1) January 26, 2022

Related