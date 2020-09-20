New, improved, reimagined BLM

Black Lives Matter realized that telling the truth about what they stand for isn’t working out for them. So, they are going to hide the fact that they are Marxists who want to destroy the nuclear family.

Libby Emmons writes at the Post Millennial about the new, more palatable BLM. Their star began to fade on the revelations of what they are and theBLM decided to become more discreet.

Black Lives Matter removed a section of text that had been under a section called “What We Believe” that sought to engender the destruction, or perhaps reimagining, of the nuclear family structure.

The section read: “We build a space that affirms Black women and is free from sexism, misogyny, and environments in which men are centered.

We practice empathy. We engage comrades with the intent to learn about and connect with their contexts. We make our spaces family-friendly and enable parents to fully participate with their children. We dismantle the patriarchal practice that requires mothers to work ‘double shifts’ so that they can mother in private even as they participate in public justice work.

“We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and ‘villages’ that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable.”

BLM started to get pushback and claimed they didn’t mean they were rejecting the nuclear family although they clearly were.

The Facebook employed fact-checker said that claims that BLM said that they want to “disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure” were untrue, basically because fact-checkers don’t think that’s what BLM really meant, even though they thought of it, wrote it down, coded it, and published it on their site.

One article from Jelani Greenidge states that he also doesn’t think BLM founders actually meant what they said. Instead, he writes that:

“I don’t think that either Cullens, Garza, or Tometi actually think that families are better off without two parents. Even if they’re radical enough to actually believe that, that’s not really what this statement says. It says they reject the requirement of two-parent nuclear family structures as being the only structures to be considered valid and worth celebrating, honoring, or protecting. I think what they’re saying is that the aunties, grandmas, grandpas, uncles, baby daddies, older cousins, step-cousins and play cousins that all tend to spring up to help form extended families are crucial to helping young people survive in an era where so many Black men have become the casualties of racially-biased mass incarceration.”

Such a crock.

It doesn’t matter what they said if they are leftists.