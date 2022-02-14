Pelosi: If There’s No War Wednesday It’s Because of Biden’s Diplomacy

Speaker Pelosi appeared on ABC News for a wide-ranging interview. At the beginning of the interview, she was asked about Ukraine and her response was baffling. She said that Biden’s intervention is what would prevent war. In fact, Biden isn’t engaged in any diplomacy, he has no strategic plan, he’s just come off a disastrous Afghanistan affair, and he’s playing word games with Putin, goading him into war.

Ukraine President Zelensky is trying to get Biden to lower the temperature but it’s not working. Biden said the invasion is going to take place on Wednesday.

Despite the fact that there is no diplomacy whatsoever, Pelosi is talking about Biden’s supposed diplomacy. She thinks Biden threatening sanctions is a brilliant diplomatic move.

It sounds like she has the excuse ready if the Biden prediction of war on Wednesday doesn’t pan out.

Pelosi actually said that if there’s no invasion, it’s because Biden’s threats worked. The truth is that if Putin doesn’t invade, it’s despite Biden’s horrendous performance and that of his extremely weak team of Jake Sullivan and Antony Blinken.

Pelosi’s trying to portray him as tough. He’s weak and Putin knows it.

THE EXCERPT

“Well, I think we have to be prepared for it. And that is what the president is — yes, I do believe that he is prepared for an invasion. I also understand why the President of Ukraine wants to keep people calm and that he wants his economy not to suffer. But, on the other hand, if we were not threatening the sanctions and the rest, it would guarantee that Putin would invade. Let’s hope that diplomacy works.

“It’s about diplomacy deterrence. Diplomacy deterrence. And the President’s made it very clear. There’s a big price to pay for Russia to go there. So, if Russia doesn’t invade, it’s not that he never intended to. It’s just that the sanctions worked.” … “I’m very proud of the work that the president has done.”

Watch:

