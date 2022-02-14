NFL & Pepsi Hate Cops! Eminem Kneels, Pathetic Performances by Cop Haters

All the performers at today’s halftime show sing violent, anti-police lyrics. It’s a disgrace that these are the people selected to perform at halftime. Their music is corrupting the culture. Pepsi is a disgrace for sponsoring it. Snoop Dog starred in his own Trump assassination porn video. The NFL and Pepsi think Snoop now deserves to perform at halftime.

There was sexual anarchy during the very unhealthy show with the 50¢ dancing sexpots. The all-American Super Bowl is now a disgusting, sexual perversion of music with a lot of noise by no-talent cop haters.

I remember when halftime was wholesome.

There wasn’t any diversity with only one white guy who thinks he’s black. That would be Eminem. Eminem was told not to kneel but the dirtbag cop-hating, America hater did it anyway.

UGH! Not appropriate!

Bad singing, uninventive choreography, and I have no idea what Dre said but that’s probably a good thing. It’s all about him apparently. All the dancers had ‘Dre Day’ emblazoned across their sashes and Dre kept singing about ‘Dre Day,’ the only words I caught.

Pathetic!

Mary Blige was about the best but the song wasn’t good.

This is repping and whatever this is, it’s awful.

Related