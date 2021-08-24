Pelosi ignores Afghanistan to sneak socialist bill through

















The House on Tuesday advanced President Biden’s $3.5 trillion expansion of America’s social safety net, overcoming an insurgency by moderate Democrats.

That’s because there are no moderates. They were just negotiating. It was a show.

It’s actually communist Bernie Sanders’ bill.

“Today is a great day of pride for our country and for Democrats,” said Mrs. Pelosi. “Not only are we building the physical infrastructure of America, we are [also] building the human infrastructure of America to enable many more people to participate in the success of our economy and the growth of our society.”

Republicans within the House opposed the party line package, arguing it’s radical in scope and does nothing to deviate from the “tax and spend” policies that Democrats have pushed for decades.

“It’s really disgraceful that Speaker Pelosi this week brought us back to raise taxes on Americans here at home rather than to help come up with a strategy to rescue Americans that President Biden abandoned [in Afghanistan],” said House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, a Lousiana Republican.

She also passed the $1.2 trillion fake infrastructure bill.

It makes us a huge welfare government with open borders and amnesty. It is a Marxist bill.

Speaking on the Senate floor Tuesday, McConnell slammed Democrats for proposing trillions of dollars in new spending as inflation rises at the fastest rate seen since the 2008 financial crisis.

“Just this morning we learned that runaway inflation is continuing to hit working American families and hit them hard. Consumer prices spiked in June considerably more than had been forecast. Inflation is up 5.4 percent year-on-year, the fastest jump in about 13 years. Stunningly, it’s up 0.9 percent just month over month,” McConnell said.

“What Democrats say they want to force through this summer through reconciliation would make our current inflationary mess look like small potatoes,” he warned.

Speaking on the Senate floor Tuesday, McConnell slammed Democrats for proposing trillions of dollars in new spending as inflation rises at the fastest rate seen since the 2008 financial crisis.

“Just this morning we learned that runaway inflation is continuing to hit working American families and hit them hard. Consumer prices spiked in June considerably more than had been forecast. Inflation is up 5.4 percent year-on-year, the fastest jump in about 13 years. Stunningly, it’s up 0.9 percent just month over month,” McConnell said.

“What Democrats say they want to force through this summer through reconciliation would make our current inflationary mess look like small potatoes,” he warned.

Related















