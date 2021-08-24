WH plan to rescue Americans: depends on the Taliban; Psaki calls it a ‘success’

By
M. Dowling
-
0

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said today that we have to depend on the Taliban to rescue the remaining Americans in Afghanistan.

We will not only leave Americans behind but our nation is being subjugated to medieval thugs with $83 billion in US military weaponry, vehicles, and planes.

Right before Jen Psaki said this, Politico reported the Taliban was blocking Americans at checkpoints.

The horrid liar is calling this a success.

Biden is a lying dirtbag betraying America.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply