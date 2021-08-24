WH plan to rescue Americans: depends on the Taliban; Psaki calls it a ‘success’

















White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said today that we have to depend on the Taliban to rescue the remaining Americans in Afghanistan.

We will not only leave Americans behind but our nation is being subjugated to medieval thugs with $83 billion in US military weaponry, vehicles, and planes.

Right before Jen Psaki said this, Politico reported the Taliban was blocking Americans at checkpoints.

Successful evacuation of Americans “depends on continued coordination with the Taliban” – Press Sec Jen Psaki Joe Biden’s official Afghanistan plan is ‘🇺🇸 depends on the Taliban’. That should really make everyone feel a lot better. 😳 This is a disaster.pic.twitter.com/GkVQ1gioG0 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 24, 2021

The horrid liar is calling this a success.

As thousands of Americans are stranded in Afghanistan, Jen Psaki says she wouldn’t describe the withdrawal as “anything but a success.” pic.twitter.com/lSxyJj8UDV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 24, 2021

Biden is a lying dirtbag betraying America.

Biden told us Afghanistan wouldn’t fall. He told us it wouldn’t be another Saigon. He told us it was “highly unlikely” the Taliban would overrun the country. He was completely wrong. pic.twitter.com/vqWya0xqKW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 18, 2021

