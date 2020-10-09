Pelosi introduced her 25th Amendment bill, it could be for Joe

Speaker Pelosi said her 25th Amendment bill to remove a president has nothing to do with President Trump. The voters will decide about him, she declared, pretty certain of the outcome no doubt.

What she says is it’s to ensure there is a process in place if needed for the future presidents.

Obviously, she has no prayer of getting this past the Senate and the President so why do it? Maybe we should take her at her word.

She is probably telling the truth. This is about Joe Biden who looks like he could die at any moment. Also, if he doesn’t play along and do all the far-left wants to transform us into a socialist/communist state, they can easily get rid of him. He’s not mentally right in the head.

Then the communist Kamala Harris, who couldn’t come close to making it as a presidential candidate, would become President. She would be like a political appointee. Don’t forget, the Marxist Barack and Michelle Obama pushed for her and their minions called her the ‘female Obama.’

This is where we are obviously headed people. Pelosi isn’t as crazy as we think.

She mentioned that the bill applies to “the President of any party.”

You only have to watch the beginning where she says, “This is not about President Trump. He will face the judgment of the voters. He shows the need for us to create a process for future presidents…”

Taking he at her word, it’s aimed at Joe Biden, in all likelihood. Remember when Rep. Ilhan Omar the communist said, “I do believe [Tara] Reade [who accused Biden of raping her]. Justice can be delayed, but should never be denied.” She adds that if it was up to her, Biden wouldn’t be the candidate. It sounded like she knew Biden would be dumped very soon after the election. While making assumptions, these are reasoned assumptions.

Watch: