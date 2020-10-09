How the Anarchists who wanted to kidnap Gov Whitmer were tied to the militia

We hear that the six men who wanted to kidnap and kill Governor Whitmer were members of a Michigan militia, but the media isn’t giving us the details. According to the complaint, they participated in some militia training exercises, tried to recruit some of the militia – we don’t know if they were successful, and the evidence was largely gathered by a militia member who agreed to spy on them for the feds.

The men were mostly led by Adam Fox and several, if not all, are criminals. They are anarchists, and at least one of the men, Brandon Caserta loves all races and hates the police. Actually, they all hate the police.

The FBI took down most of their social media feeds, but some were still up. To be fair, we only have clips of two of the lunatics.

According to a complaint filed Tuesday, October 6, 2020, Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta conspired to kidnap the Governor from her vacation home in the Western District of Michigan.

FOX REACHES OUT TO THE MILITIA

As part of that recruitment effort, FOX reached out to a Michigan based militia group (the “militia group.”)

The militia group had already been brought to the attention of the FBI by a local police department in March 2020, when members of the militia group were attempting to obtain the addresses of local law-enforcement officers. At the time, the FBI interviewed a member of the militia group who was concerned about the group’s plans to target and kill police officers, and that person agreed to become a CHS.

Attempted Recruitment of the Militia Group and Others

June 14, 2020, one of the founders of the militia group said he had been introduced to FOX.

The FBI has paid CHS-2 approximately $14,800 to date, for reporting and expenses. CHS-2 does not have a criminal history and has been deemed reliable by the FBI. Information given by CHS-2 has been shown to be reliable and corroborated through review of recordings and physical surveillance. CHS-2 also consensually recorded certain meetings and provided those recordings to the FBI.

During that exercise, the militia group leadership had a call with FOX, who invited them to meet at his business in Grand Rapids, Michigan, later in the week.

The Meetings

FOX, in coordination with CROFT, met with members of the militia group at various times in June 2020. During one such meeting on June 18, 2020, which was audio recorded by CHS-2, FOX, militia group leadership, including Michigan resident Ty GARBIN, and CHS-2 met at a Second Amendment rally at the State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan. In an effort to recruit more members for the operation, FOX told GARBIN and CHS-2 he planned to attack the Capitol and asked them to combine forces.

On June 28, 2020, FOX, FOX’s girlfriend, GARBIN, Michigan resident Kaleb FRANKS, Michigan resident Brandon CASERTA, and CHS-2 attended a tactical training exercise at the Munith, Michigan, residence of a militia-group member. After the training, FRANKS left the residence. Other people, including FOX, GARBIN, CASERTA, and CHS-2 remained at the residence and were told to leave if they were not willing to participate in attacks against the government and in kidnapping politicians. FOX, GARBIN, CASERTA, and CHS-2 stayed for the rest of the meeting. FRANKS left before the end of the night, though his departure does not appear to be related to FRANKS’ commitment to the conspiracy.

IEDs?

Over the weekend of July 10-12, 2020, FOX, CROFT, GARBIN, FRANKS, CASERTA, CHS-2, and others attended a FTX in Cambria, Wisconsin. Attendees participated in firearms training and other combat drills. On July 11, at the exercise, CROFT and a member of the militia group attempted to construct an improvised explosive device (“IED”), using black powder, balloons, a fuse, and BBs for shrapnel. CROFT, GARBIN and the militia group member attempted to make a second IED using similar components. The construction of the devices was faulty, and they did not detonate as planned. CHS-2 provided FBI with video of the event. FRANKS also brought and fired a rifle with a silencer at the exercise. Attendees shared photos and video recordings of the exercise in Facebook discussions that included CHS-2.

On August 9, 2020, FOX, GARBIN, HARRIS, FRANKS, and CHS-2 participated in a tactical training in Munith, Michigan. CHS-2 provided the FBI with an audio recording of the training. FOX asked the group about kidnapping Governor Whitmer.

According to CHS-2, GARBIN initially expressed reluctance to talk about the plan in that setting. After the training, FOX, CHS-2, and others participated in a group call that was recorded by CHS-2.

The Plan to Kill the Governor

FOX suggested another member of the militia group could gather information about Governor Whitmer’s primary residence in Lansing, and FOX discussed destroying the Governor’s boat. After the call, FOX, FRANKS, GARBIN, HARRIS, and CHS-2 communicated in an encrypted group chat. In that chat, HARRIS stated, “Have one person go to her house. Knock on the door and when she answers it just cap her . . . at this point. Fuck it.” He added, “I mean . . . fuck, catch her walking into the building and act like a passers-by and fixing dome her then yourself whoever does it.” (sic). In a follow-up chat about the plan, FRANKS told CHS-2, “OK sounds good I’m in for anything as long as its well planned.”

On September 17, 2020, on an encrypted group chat that included FOX, GARBIN, FRANKS, HARRIS, CASERTA, CHS-2, and others, FOX asked the group what it thought of a militia group invitation to participate in an armed protest at the State Capitol. GARBIN replied, “I would highly advise minimizing any communication with him. Also there needs to be zero and i mean zero public interaction if we want to continue with our plans.”

MORE ARRESTS

It seems they might have succeeded in recruiting some members of the militia. If so, they will soon be under arrest.

Video Clips of two of the Radicals

These guys are not Republicans.

More on the ideology of one of the men who was busted by the FBI for a plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. In this video he poses in front of an anarchist flag to tell people that the Declaration of Independence is an anarchist document. Brandon Caserta is an anarchist. pic.twitter.com/7PgQkYrNIQ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 8, 2020

He’s an Anarchist:

Watch this video of Brandon Caserta. He was arrested for plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. In this video he poses in front of an anarchist flag and calls police “a violent gang” and “enemies”. He’s an anarchist who hates government and police. pic.twitter.com/gYxaDQXcIj — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 8, 2020

They aren’t white supremacists:

I was able to get video of another men arrested in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. This guy, Pete Musico, says races shouldn’t be fighting each other, we’re all the same, government is the real enemy and he attacks police just like Brandon Caserta. Similar ideology. pic.twitter.com/eRQ77p4NMl — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 8, 2020