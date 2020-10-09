Mayoral candidate charged with 109 counts of voter fraud

Carollton, Texas mayoral candidate Zul Mirza Mohamed was arrested and charged with 109 counts of voter fraud — all felonies.

The investigation began September 23 when the sheriff’s office was notified by the Denton County Elections Office of possible fraudulent activity related to absentee ballot applications.

Officials say absentee ballots had been requested to be sent to a P.O. Box in Lewisville, that was supposed to belong to a nursing home facility. When investigators made contact with the Carrollton residents whose ballots had been requested they learned that none of the residents had asked for ballots be mailed to the PO Box.

You can read more here but it doesn’t matter. The point is made — vote in person.