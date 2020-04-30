Pelosi is fully satisfied with Biden’s campaign saying he didn’t rape Tara Reade

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she is satisfied with Joe Biden’s denial which was not made by him personally, but his campaign. He has also never personally been questioned.

“I do support Joe Biden, I’m satisfied with how he has responded,” she said. Also, contrary to how she reacted to the crazy complaint against Justice Kavanaugh, she said she believes in due process.

“He’s a person of great values, integrity, authenticity, imagination … He understands the kitchen table issues of America’s working families, his father lost his job when he was a boy …,” she blathered.

Watch these two clips:

Nancy Pelosi was just asked about the hypocrisy of her support of the #MeToo movement with how she treated Kavanaugh vs. Joe Biden’s accusers. She said she supports the entire #MeToo movement, but believes Biden, effectively calling Reade a liar. Pelosi then ended the briefing. pic.twitter.com/jzOuSOhcn9 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 30, 2020

Pelosi keeps bringing up the fact — allegedly — that his father was laid off once but it’s meaningless since Biden always lived well and wanted for nothing. This is a red herring.

WATCH how Nancy Pelosi answers questions regarding Joe Biden’s accuser, Tara Reade. This is a complete contradiction to how she handled Brett Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/S4eZoLQnep — Bill Hagerty (@BillHagertyTN) April 30, 2020

THIS IS WHAT SHE DID TO JUSTICE KAVANAUGH WITHOUT DUE PROCESS

LOOK AT THIS MESS! NANCY PELOSI IS A FRAUD pic.twitter.com/9x4wdvz2tK — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) April 27, 2020