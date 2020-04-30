Pelosi is fully satisfied with Biden’s campaign saying he didn’t rape Tara Reade

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she is satisfied with Joe Biden’s denial which was not made by him personally, but his campaign. He has also never personally been questioned.

“I do support Joe Biden, I’m satisfied with how he has responded,” she said. Also, contrary to how she reacted to the crazy complaint against Justice Kavanaugh, she said she believes in due process.

“He’s a person of great values, integrity, authenticity, imagination … He understands the kitchen table issues of America’s working families, his father lost his job when he was a boy …,” she blathered.

Pelosi keeps bringing up the fact — allegedly — that his father was laid off once but it’s meaningless since Biden always lived well and wanted for nothing. This is a red herring.

THIS IS WHAT SHE DID TO JUSTICE KAVANAUGH WITHOUT DUE PROCESS

