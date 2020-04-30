Dems demand MSNBC fire Chris Hayes for covering the Tara Reade story

Democrats call for the firing of Chris Hayes, — a popular far-left MSNBC host — after he dared to cover the alleged sexual assault of Tara Reade by Joe Biden. He is trying to be fair and the far-left wants this covered.

If Biden did sexually molest a young Tara Reade, he probably doesn’t remember.

Reade wants his senatorial records released because a complaint she made might be among them. However, they are at the University of Delaware and the persons in charge are tied to Biden.

#FireChrisHayes is trending on Twitter.

Watch:

Chris Hayes is getting pounded by Democrats for making the mortal mistake of covering Tara Reade’s sexual assault accusations against Biden Chris didn’t get the memo that he is only supposed to ‘pretend to care’ about women being abused when it serves Dems’ quest for power pic.twitter.com/32vxHPn4of — Melissa A. (@TheRightMelissa) April 30, 2020

TWITTER IS WEAPONIZED

Chris Hayes and Ari Melber have officially endorsed the reelection of the worst president in U.S. history Donald Trump. When you promote National Enquirer style gossip on your network that only seeks to empower Trump, then you are the enemy. Boycott @MSNBC #FireChrisHayes — Symone (@symonelyfy) April 30, 2020

Let’s have a night of #firechrishayes. He brought us “but her emails.” He is now bringing us bogus completely debunked lies abt Biden and I’ve started to believe he is deliberately trying to re-elect Trump. He can kiss my ass. If his behaviors help us lose the election … — Odette Roulette⁷ (@odetteroulette) April 30, 2020

IT’S NOT DEBUNKED!

I unfollowed Chris Hayes and blocked Peter Daou. We already have one drama queen and her name is dOnald tRump. #FireChrisHayes — Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) April 30, 2020

This Palmer guy is a schoolyard bully who never grew up:

Hey Chris Hayes, you ran such a dishonest story about Joe Biden tonight, #FireChrisHayes is starting to trend. Let’s say we make it trend all the way. Hayes needs to retract the story or go do something else for a living.https://t.co/OKaTP4evax — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) April 30, 2020

I have zero tolerance for Journalistic jokes like @chrislhayes.

My goal from now until election day is to organize to get him fired.#FireChrisHayes — Biden_Brigade (@biden_brigade) April 30, 2020

No choice but to boycott MSNBC and boycott and or protest Chris Hayes advertisers. #FireChrisHayes — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 30, 2020

New York Times’ Ben Smith says cover it: