Dems demand MSNBC fire Chris Hayes for covering the Tara Reade story

Democrats call for the firing of Chris Hayes, — a popular far-left MSNBC host — after he dared to cover the alleged sexual assault of Tara Reade by Joe Biden. He is trying to be fair and the far-left wants this covered.

If Biden did sexually molest a young Tara Reade, he probably doesn’t remember.

Reade wants his senatorial records released because a complaint she made might be among them. However, they are at the University of Delaware and the persons in charge are tied to Biden.

#FireChrisHayes is trending on Twitter.

Watch:

TWITTER IS WEAPONIZED

IT’S NOT DEBUNKED!

This Palmer guy is a schoolyard bully who never grew up:

New York Times’ Ben Smith says cover it:

